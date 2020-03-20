On his last EP, 'HENTAI,' Remy Baggins dispels his romantic side for a focus on sex and eroticism. This time, he continues on that trend with 'sakura,' which means which means Cherry Blossom in Japanese.

While HENTAI saw Baggins squarely focus on sex, this time he provides an explanation; intense attraction to a fictional best friend gradually makes him lose himself. 'Sakura' flaunts Baggin’s ability to experiment with diverse old and new school R&B/Soul sounds.

Remy Baggins releases new EP, 'Sakura.' (Remy Baggins)

On sakura, Baggins collaborates with Ossi Grace and ILLYTHAGREAT. The former co-write tracks two and three, while the latter co-produces track one. All tracks were mixed and mastered by Remy Baggins

You can stream and download sakura HERE.