Reminsice and Ghost feature in Show Dem Camp's new video for, 'Tycoon'

Motolani Alake

Reminsce and MOJO also make appearances.

RANKED: Show Dem Camp’s ‘Clone Wars’ franchise from worst to best. (TBD)

Details/Takeaway: A first video from the recently released 'Clone Wars 5,' Tec and Ghost release their best music video of their career so far.

Artist: Show Dem Camp featuring Reminisce and MOJO

Song Title: Tycoon

Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop

Album: Clone Wars 5: The Algorythm

Date of release: September 2, 2021

Label: NotJustOk

Producer: Spax

Video Director: UAX

You can listen to the song below;

Motolani Alake

