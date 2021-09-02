Details/Takeaway: A first video from the recently released 'Clone Wars 5,' Tec and Ghost release their best music video of their career so far.
Reminsice and Ghost feature in Show Dem Camp's new video for, 'Tycoon'
Reminsce and MOJO also make appearances.
Artist: Show Dem Camp featuring Reminisce and MOJO
Song Title: Tycoon
Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop
Album: Clone Wars 5: The Algorythm
Date of release: September 2, 2021
Label: NotJustOk
Producer: Spax
Video Director: UAX
You can listen to the song below;
