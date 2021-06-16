RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Reminisce to drop 5th album in August

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The album will be a follow-up to his 2020 EP, Vibes and Insha Allah and his first album since 2016's El Hadj.

Reminisce: Growing, winning and learning on a fourth wave. (Instagram/IamReminisce)

On June 16, 2021, veteran Nigerian rapper, Reminisce announced that he will drop his new album in August 2021.

The album will be his fifth and it will be titled, Alaye Toh Se Go Go. The announcement came via his Twitter account and it reads, "Album no 5! Alaye To Se GOGO/August 2021..."

The album will be a follow-up to his 2020 EP, Vibes and Insha Allah and his first album since 2016's El Hadj. Earlier in 2021, the LRR Records boss announced LRR Sports.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

