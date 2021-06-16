Reminisce to drop 5th album in August
The album will be a follow-up to his 2020 EP, Vibes and Insha Allah and his first album since 2016's El Hadj.
The album will be his fifth and it will be titled, Alaye Toh Se Go Go. The announcement came via his Twitter account and it reads, "Album no 5! Alaye To Se GOGO/August 2021..."
Earlier in 2021, the LRR Records boss announced LRR Sports.
