Artist: Reminisce

Song Title: OGB4IG

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 18, 2019

Label: Les Rouges

Producer: Sarz

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Reminisce is here to remind you all. You remember when Jay Z came back with 'Death of Auto-tune,' and then 'Bam,' eight years later? This is Reminisce's equivalent of those moments.

You can listen to the song below;