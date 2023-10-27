Reminisce releases highly anticipated album 'Alaye Toh Se Gogo'

His journey, which began in 2008, gained momentum with hits like 'Kako Bi Chicken' in 2011, pioneering street hop.

'Alaye Toh Se Gogo' marks his return after three years, showcasing an evolved style merging rap and pop melodies. Collaborations with emerging and established artists highlight his adaptability while retaining a unique identity.

The album bridges generations ranging from Olamide to OdumoduBlvck, Bnxn, and more, blending traditional rap with contemporary beats. It caters to a wide audience, with tracks like 'Rotate' for street enthusiasts and 'Mora' for a softer, melodic side.

Reflecting on his journey, reminisce shares, “This album reflects my growth, both as an artist and a person. I'm excited to share this new chapter with my fans and introduce them to the various facets of my musical journey."