RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Reminisce releases highly anticipated album 'Alaye Toh Se Gogo'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Hip Hop maestro Reminisce has released his highly anticipated album 'Alaye Tok Se Gogo'.

His journey, which began in 2008, gained momentum with hits like 'Kako Bi Chicken' in 2011, pioneering street hop.

'Alaye Toh Se Gogo' marks his return after three years, showcasing an evolved style merging rap and pop melodies. Collaborations with emerging and established artists highlight his adaptability while retaining a unique identity.

The album bridges generations ranging from Olamide to OdumoduBlvck, Bnxn, and more, blending traditional rap with contemporary beats. It caters to a wide audience, with tracks like 'Rotate' for street enthusiasts and 'Mora' for a softer, melodic side.

Reflecting on his journey, reminisce shares, “This album reflects my growth, both as an artist and a person. I'm excited to share this new chapter with my fans and introduce them to the various facets of my musical journey."

Reminisce's journey mirrors Nigerian hip-hop's evolution. His artistry redefines musical boundaries, leaving a lasting impact on culture.

Adeayo Adebiyi
