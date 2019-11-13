Artist: Reminisce featuring Naira Marley, Olamide and Sarz

Song Title: Instagram

Genre: Afrobeat

Album: TBA

Date of release: November 13, 2019

Label: LLR

Producer: Sarz

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The song is a satire about the 'promiscuous' and sexually liberal nature of 'Instagram girls.' The song is also filled with vulgarity. For most of the early listeners, they listened to it at Sarz's and Wurld's listening party for I Love Girls With Trobul.

Thoughts: This version of the song is not as fast and it's been slightly tweaked and it's lost a bit of that original vibe.

Ratings: 6.0/10

You can listen to the new song below;