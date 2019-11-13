Artist: Reminisce featuring Naira Marley, Olamide and Sarz
Song Title: Instagram
Genre: Afrobeat
Album: TBA
Date of release: November 13, 2019
Label: LLR
Producer: Sarz
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: The song is a satire about the 'promiscuous' and sexually liberal nature of 'Instagram girls.' The song is also filled with vulgarity. For most of the early listeners, they listened to it at Sarz's and Wurld's listening party for I Love Girls With Trobul.
Thoughts: This version of the song is not as fast and it's been slightly tweaked and it's lost a bit of that original vibe.
Ratings: 6.0/10
You can listen to the new song below;