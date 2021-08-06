RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Reminisce features on Brillsta's new single, 'Bullion Van (Remix)'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Bullion Van Remix by Brillsta, further shows Trap Records Entertainment's resolve in delivering quality music.

Reminisce features on Brillsta's new single, 'Bullion Van (Remix).' (Trap Records)

After months of anticipation and social media teasers, Trap Records Entertainment is proud to present 'Bullion Van' (Remix), the brand new single by its flagship artiste - Brillsta, who combined perfectly with street-hop king and multi-talented rapper, Reminisce to deliver one of the best songs in recent times.

With visuals shot and directed on location in Lagos by Mattmax, Brillsta showed his mastery of musical ingenuity with Bullion Van Remix and Reminisce did not disappoint as they both blended perfectly on this up-tempo afropop tune, produced by Young Smith.

Bullion Van Remix by Brillsta, further shows Trap Records Entertainment's resolve in delivering quality music and with new music out in the next couple of weeks, it's safe to say 2021 still has a lot in store for lovers of good music.

You can stream the song below;

Brillsta - Bullion Van (Remix) ft. Reminisce [Official Video]

