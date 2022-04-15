RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Reminisce and Simi share new song 'Overdose'

Reminisce, a Nigerian hip-hop star who is working on a new album, recruits Simi for his new single 'Overdose.'

Reminice overdose cover
Artist: Reminisce

Song Title: Overdose

Genre: Afro-fusion, Dancehall

Date of Release: April 15, 2022

Producers: QueBeat

Length: 14 minutes 24 seconds

Features: 1 - Simi

Label: LESROSESROUGE ENTERTAINMENT

Details/Takeaway: Announcing the song's release on his Instagram page, Reminisce wrote, "#Overdose Up Now! E Dakun e se normal. Big Love to Mummy Deja @symplysimi".

