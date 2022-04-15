Artist: Reminisce
Reminisce and Simi share new song 'Overdose'
Reminisce, a Nigerian hip-hop star who is working on a new album, recruits Simi for his new single 'Overdose.'
Song Title: Overdose
Genre: Afro-fusion, Dancehall
Date of Release: April 15, 2022
Producers: QueBeat
Song Art:
Length: 14 minutes 24 seconds
Features: 1 - Simi
Label: LESROSESROUGE ENTERTAINMENT
Details/Takeaway: Announcing the song's release on his Instagram page, Reminisce wrote, "#Overdose Up Now! E Dakun e se normal. Big Love to Mummy Deja @symplysimi".
