Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' spends 30th week on Billboard 200

In another giant stride, Rema has set a new record for the longest-charting African album on the Billboard 200 with his debut album 'Raves & Roses' which clocks a historic 30th week on the chart.

This sees Rema break the previous record held by Nigerian megastar Wizkid with his RIAA Gold-certified fourth album 'Made In Lagos'.

Rema's 'Raves & Roses' continues to enjoy an impressive with the success of his global smash hit 'Calm Down' featuring Selena Gomez.

'Calm Down' holds the record as the highest charting Nigerian song and the second highest charting African song on the Billboard Hot 100 with a number 5 peak position.