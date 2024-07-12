Rema's 'HEIS' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

The hitmaker recently released his second album 'HEIS' on July 11, 2024, after releasing the singles 'Benin Boys' feat Shallipopi and 'Hehehe'.

The 11-track album has now set a new record on Spotify Nigeria where it recorded the biggest opening day streams of 2024 yet.

The album garnered 2.71 million streams which surpasses the previous record of 1.86 million streams held by Olamide's 'Ikigai'.

Rema's new record follows the record he set with 'Benin Boys,' his collaboration with Shallipopi which recorded the biggest opening day streams for a song on Spotify Nigeria in 2024.

Rema's 'HEIS' also became the third biggest opening day stream for an album on Spotify Nigeria just only behind Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' which had 2.93 million streams and Davido's 'Timeless' which tallied 4.91 million streams.

So far, 'HEIS' has divided opinion on social media with some observers describing it as a bold experiment that offers good music while others consider it a weak effort.

The album continues Rema's display of range and versatility as he enters a different stage in his career where he's embracing a bolder, rockstar-like personality.

Top 10 biggest opening day streams for an album on Spotify Nigeria.