Date: March 7, 2020

Song Title: Dumebi (Matoma Remix)

Artist: Rema

Genre: EDM

Producer: Matoma, Ozedikus

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Jonzing/MAVIN

Details/Takeaway: In April 2019, Rema released his debut project, Rema EP and it had the single, 'Dumebi.' As the song has grown, so has Rema. As Rema continues to grow, he releases this remix by Norwegian DJ, Matoma.

You can listen to the song below;