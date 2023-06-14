ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Billboard U.S Afrobeats chart for 41st week

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema's 'Calm Down' has continued his domination of the Billboard U.S Afrobeats Chart.

Rema
Rema

Recommended articles

In the latest of the Billboard U.S Afrobeats chart (Chart week June 17, 2023), Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its stay at the top to 41 weeks while entering its 62nd week on the chart.

Libianca's 'People' retains her NO. 2 peak position as it extends its stay on the chart to 27 weeks. Tems' 'Free Mind' moves up one spot to NO. 3 while Wizkid's 'Essence' feat Tems & Justin Bieber drops one spot to NO. 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy's 'Sitting On Top Of The World' debuts at NO. 5, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' moves up one spot to NO. 6, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' drops one spot to NO. 7, and Ayra Starr's 'Rush' drops three places to NO. 8.

Victony's 'Soweto' remix feat Rema & Don Toliver drops one spot to NO. 9 while Fireboy's 'Peru' featuring Ed Sheeran drops one spot to NO. 10.

For debuts this week, Olamide's 'New Religion' feat Asake debuts at NO. 17 while Zinoleesky's 'A1 (Feeling Disorder)' debuts at NO. 22.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mercy Johnson calls Yvonne Nelson her ‘sister for life’

Mercy Johnson calls Yvonne Nelson her ‘sister for life’

CKay, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 shines in Janelle Monae's 'The Age of Pleasure'

CKay, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 shines in Janelle Monae's 'The Age of Pleasure'

Ariel Lavi׳s film 'Dangerous Silence' was screened at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Ariel Lavi׳s film 'Dangerous Silence' was screened at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Billboard U.S Afrobeats chart for 41st week

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Billboard U.S Afrobeats chart for 41st week

BBNaija star Phyna opens up about failed relationship with Groovy

BBNaija star Phyna opens up about failed relationship with Groovy

Asake & Olamide make history with top two entries on TurnTable Top 100

Asake & Olamide make history with top two entries on TurnTable Top 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record on Billboard Hot 100 as it enters top 3

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record on Billboard Hot 100 as it enters top 3

I lost endorsement deal due to false rumours of misogyny - Nedu

I lost endorsement deal due to false rumours of misogyny - Nedu

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

Kylian Mbappe: Top destinations for the wantaway PSG star this summer

I am half Nigeria- Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bred recounts how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car

B-Red narrates how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car the first day they met

Burna Boy makes history as he performs in 2023 Champions League final

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards

Seyi Vibez releases new album 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'

Seyi Vibez releases surprise 10-track album 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'