Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Billboard U.S Afrobeats chart for 41st week

In the latest of the Billboard U.S Afrobeats chart (Chart week June 17, 2023), Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its stay at the top to 41 weeks while entering its 62nd week on the chart.

Libianca's 'People' retains her NO. 2 peak position as it extends its stay on the chart to 27 weeks. Tems' 'Free Mind' moves up one spot to NO. 3 while Wizkid's 'Essence' feat Tems & Justin Bieber drops one spot to NO. 4.

Burna Boy's 'Sitting On Top Of The World' debuts at NO. 5, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' moves up one spot to NO. 6, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' drops one spot to NO. 7, and Ayra Starr's 'Rush' drops three places to NO. 8.

Victony's 'Soweto' remix feat Rema & Don Toliver drops one spot to NO. 9 while Fireboy's 'Peru' featuring Ed Sheeran drops one spot to NO. 10.