Rema's 'Calm Down' gets RIAA platinum plaque

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema is set to start 2023 on a high as his hit single 'Calm Down' received an RIAA platinum plaque.

Details: According to a post by on Twitter by his fan account, Rema's 'Calm Down' remix has officially exceeded 1 million units in sale in the United States which earned it an RIAA platinum plaque.

The hit remix featuring Selena Gomez has enjoyed impressive international success peaking at NO. 6 on the UK singles chart and NO. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Released in February 2022 as the lead single to Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses', the single went on to become one of the best-selling Afrobeats songs of 2022.

The single has surpassed over a billion streams across all platforms while also becoming the most-watched Nigerian music video on YouTube after he smashed the previous record held by CKay's 'Love Nwantiti'.

With 'Calm Down' going platinum, Rema will be joining CKay, Wizkid, and Burna Boy as lead artists from the Nigerian music industry with RIAA platinum plaques.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

