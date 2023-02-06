Rema's 'Calm Down' gets RIAA platinum plaque

The hit remix featuring Selena Gomez has enjoyed impressive international success peaking at NO. 6 on the UK singles chart and NO. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Released in February 2022 as the lead single to Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses', the single went on to become one of the best-selling Afrobeats songs of 2022.

The single has surpassed over a billion streams across all platforms while also becoming the most-watched Nigerian music video on YouTube after he smashed the previous record held by CKay's 'Love Nwantiti'.