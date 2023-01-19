Rema's 'Calm Down' spends 20th week atop Billboard Afrobeats chart

Chart week of January 21, 2023: In the latest issue of Billboard Afrobeats songs chart, Rema's 'Calm Down' enters its 43rd week while extending its stay at the summit of the chart to 20 weeks.
Rema's 'Calm Down' remix has continued to blaze the trail as it spends an incredible 20th week at the summit of the Billboard Afrobeats songs chart.
The hit remix with Selena Gomez has enjoyed a successful run that saw it spend over 17 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 peaking at NO. 74.
The top ten remain unchanged with Libianca's 'People', Tems' 'Free Mind', Burna Boy's 'Last Last', and Wizkid's 'Essence' retaining the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th positions respectively.
CKay's 'Love Nwantiti', Fireboy's 'Peru', and Oxlade's 'Kulosa' remain in the 6th, 7th, and 8th positions.
Burna Boy's 'Alone' stays at NO. 9 and Ayra Starr's 'Rush' retains the NO. 1O spot.
Kizz Daniel's 'Rich Till I Die' debuts at NO. 29 while Omah Lay's 2020 single 'Bad Influence' makes its first appearance on the chart at NO. 43.
