Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its stay at the top of US Afrobeats chart to 19 weeks

Adeayo Adebiyi

While Rema's 'Calm Down' bowed out of the Billboard hot 100 after 21 weeks, it extends its stay at the summit of the US Afrobeats chart to 19 weeks.

Rema
Rema

Details: in the chart week of January 14th, 2023, Rema's 'Calm Down' extended its stay at the top of the US Afrobeats chart to 19 weeks.

The hit remix featuring Selena Gomez has enjoyed an interrupted run at the summit, spending almost half of its 42 weeks stay on the chart at the top.

Labianca's 'People' which continues to enjoy international success leaped 3 places from its 5th spot last week to a new peak of NO.2 this week.

Tems' 'Free Mind', Burna Boy's 'Last Last', and Wizkid 'Essence' all dropped one spot respectively to 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

The lower half of the top 10 remains unchanged with CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' retaining the 6th spot, Fireboy's 'Peru' remix remaining at NO. 7, Oxlade's 'Kulosa' staying at NO. 8, Burna Boy's 'Alone' remaining at NO. 9, and Ayra Starr' 'Rush' rounding off the top 10.

Master KG's global smash hit 'Jerusalema' enters its 40th week on the chart with a NO. 14 entry.

Pheelz's 'Finesse' feat BNXN enters its 42nd week appearing at NO. 16. Burna Boy's 'YE' which recently went platinum in the US also enter its 42nd week with a NO. 19 appearance.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
