Rema's 'Calm Down' sells a million units in the US

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema has recorded another feat as his hit single 'Calm Down' records over a million in sales in the US.

Rema
Rema

Details: In a report tweeted by reputable chart news platform Chart Data, Rema's 'Calm Down' has sold over a million copies in the US.

The post revealed that when the original version and the remix are combined, both versions have crossed a million in sales which is an impressive feat for the budding superstar.

Pulse had earlier reported that Rema's 'Calm Down' remix has sold 500,000 sales in the US which earned him his first RIAA gold plaque.

Since its release in March 2022 as a lead single to Rema's debut album, 'Rave & Roses' 'Calm Down' has enjoyed a massive run. The single would later get a Selena Gomez remix which earned Rema his first Billboard Hot 100 entry.

Both versions of 'Calm Down' has also crossed a billion streams across all platform which is another testament to its success.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
