Rema's 'Calm Down' retains top 10 spot on UK Official Singles Chart

Libianca's 'People' rocketed 33 spots as it moves up to NO. 27 from its 60th position last week as it enters its 3rd week on the chart.

Oxlade's 'Kulosa' drops to NO. 74 from its 62nd spot last week as it extends its run on the chart to 18 weeks.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters its 33rd week on the chart appearing at NO. 85 this week. Burna Boy records his second entry with 'Alone' which drops 15 places to NO. 86 this week.

UK Afrobeats Chart ( chart week 22 - 28 January 2023): Libianca's 'People' spends a second straight week at the top of the chart as it enters its 3rd week.

Burna Boy's 'Alone' retains the 2nd spot, Ruger's 'Asiwaju' retains the 3rd spot, Wizkid's '2 Sugar' feat Ayra Starr remains at NO. 4 while Asake's 'Organise' moves up to NO. 5.