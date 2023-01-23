Chart week 20 - 26 January 2023: Rema's 'Calm Down' remix feat Selena Gomez retains its NO. 8 position from last week as it extends its stay on the chart to 21 weeks.
Rema's 'Calm Down' retains top 10 spot on UK Official Singles Chart
In the latest issue of the UK Official Singles Chart, Rema's 'Calm Down' enters its 21st week while Libianca's 'People' retains the top spot on the UK Afrobeats Chart:
Libianca's 'People' rocketed 33 spots as it moves up to NO. 27 from its 60th position last week as it enters its 3rd week on the chart.
Oxlade's 'Kulosa' drops to NO. 74 from its 62nd spot last week as it extends its run on the chart to 18 weeks.
Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters its 33rd week on the chart appearing at NO. 85 this week. Burna Boy records his second entry with 'Alone' which drops 15 places to NO. 86 this week.
UK Afrobeats Chart ( chart week 22 - 28 January 2023): Libianca's 'People' spends a second straight week at the top of the chart as it enters its 3rd week.
Burna Boy's 'Alone' retains the 2nd spot, Ruger's 'Asiwaju' retains the 3rd spot, Wizkid's '2 Sugar' feat Ayra Starr remains at NO. 4 while Asake's 'Organise' moves up to NO. 5.
Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' re-enters at NO. 6, Asake's 'PBUY' re-enters at NO. 7, and Mavin's 'Won Da Mo' retains the NO. 10 spot.
