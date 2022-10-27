Details: In the chart week dated 21 October 2022 - 27 October 2022, Rema's 'Calm Down' leads the Afrobeats entries with a new peak position of NO. 16 which is one spot ahead of its NO. 17 last week as it extends its stay on the chart to 8 weeks.
Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on UK official Singles Top 100
In the latest issue of the UK official Singles Top 100, the Afrobeats contingents of Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade extends their run on the chart.
Following his Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' feat. Ed Sheeran which enters at NO. 20 extending its run on the chart to 15 weeks.
Burna Boy's smash hit 'Last Last' slips to NO. 39 from NO. 26 last week as it enters 23rd week on the chart.
Oxlade's 'Kulosa' rounds off the Afrobeats as it enters its 14th week on the chart appearing at NO. 87 which is a massive slip from the 66th spot it appeared last week.
Official Afrobeats Chart: JAE5's 'Propeller' feat BNXN and Dave retains the NO.1 spot while Asake's 'Joha' moves to NO.2, Burna Boy's 'Its Plenty' climbs up to NO.3, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' ascends NO.4 spot, and Asake's 'Terminator' rounds off the top 5.
Victony & Tempoe's 'Soweto' retains the NO.7 spot, Kizz Daniel & Empire's 'Cough' debuts at NO.9, while Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' rounds off the top 10.
