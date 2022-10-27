RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on UK official Singles Top 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the latest issue of the UK official Singles Top 100, the Afrobeats contingents of Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade extends their run on the chart.

Rema
Rema

Details: In the chart week dated 21 October 2022 - 27 October 2022, Rema's 'Calm Down' leads the Afrobeats entries with a new peak position of NO. 16 which is one spot ahead of its NO. 17 last week as it extends its stay on the chart to 8 weeks.

Read Also

Following his Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' feat. Ed Sheeran which enters at NO. 20 extending its run on the chart to 15 weeks.

Burna Boy's smash hit 'Last Last' slips to NO. 39 from NO. 26 last week as it enters 23rd week on the chart.

Oxlade's 'Kulosa' rounds off the Afrobeats as it enters its 14th week on the chart appearing at NO. 87 which is a massive slip from the 66th spot it appeared last week.

Official Afrobeats Chart: JAE5's 'Propeller' feat BNXN and Dave retains the NO.1 spot while Asake's 'Joha' moves to NO.2, Burna Boy's 'Its Plenty' climbs up to NO.3, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' ascends NO.4 spot, and Asake's 'Terminator' rounds off the top 5.

Victony & Tempoe's 'Soweto' retains the NO.7 spot, Kizz Daniel & Empire's 'Cough' debuts at NO.9, while Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' rounds off the top 10.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ejimozy gets Gold YouTube Plaque for 1 Million Subscribers

Ejimozy gets Gold YouTube Plaque for 1 Million Subscribers

Wande Coal's legendary status is not debatable [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Wande Coal's legendary status is not debatable [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on UK official Singles Top 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on UK official Singles Top 100

'Last Last', 'Free Mind', and 'Calm Down' extend run on Billboard Hot 100

'Last Last', 'Free Mind', and 'Calm Down' extend run on Billboard Hot 100

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donate money to help flood victims in Nigeria

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donate money to help flood victims in Nigeria

Tems' 'Free Mind' receives RIAA Gold certification

Tems' 'Free Mind' receives RIAA Gold certification

Tems co-writes 'Lift Me Up', the new Rihanna soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Tems co-writes 'Lift Me Up', the new Rihanna soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Johnny Drille is set to release new EP, 'Home'

Johnny Drille is set to release new EP, 'Home'

Ruger drops snippet for upcoming release 'Red Flag'

Ruger drops snippet for upcoming release 'Red Flag'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Mohbad's lawyers serve Naira Marley's Marlian Records contract termination notice

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Disagreement between Mohbad & Naira Marley reaches new height as lawyers serve Marlian Records contract termination letter

Shatta Wale, Burna Boy

Shatta Wale lashes out at Ghanaians claiming he copied Burna Boy on his latest single

Victony - Spotify Single

Victony is Nigeria's first-ever Spotify singles artist