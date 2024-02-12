Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record as the most certified African song in the US
Rema's 'Calm Down' has now sold 6,000,000 units in the US.
Recommended articles
In continuation of its status as the most commercially successful African song in the United States, 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez has now sold 6,000,000 units thus earning it an RIAA 6-time platinum plaque.
'Calm Down' remix enjoyed massive success in the US where it spent over 52 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. It's NO. 3 peak on the chart also became the highest peak for a Nigerian song and the second for an African song just behind Hugh Masekala's 1968 record 'Grazing In The Grass' which reached NO 1.
Rema's 'Calm Down' holds multiple records including the most streamed Afrobeats song on Spotify with its record-breaking 1 billion streams. It also holds the record for the most viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng