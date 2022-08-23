Details: Rema's 'Calm Down' became an instant hit after it was released as it quickly raced to a 100 million views on YouTube in a less than three months. The single which was released as one of the songs ahead of his debut 'Raves & Roses' album has emerged as the most successful single off the album.
Rema's smash hit 'Calm Down' gets international remix
Afrobeats superstar Rema has tapped Selena Gomez for the remix of his smash hit 'Calm Down'.
In the search of international success, Rema has sort the assistance of American Pop Star Selena Gomez for the remix of his hit single.
After pictures of the two surfaced on social media, news of a possible collaboration circulated and this has been eventually confirmed by Selena Gomez who posted teaser of 'Calm Down' remix on her Twitter account.
Release Date: The remix is set for release on Friday, 26th August 2022. Fans can expect Selena to bring some American/Latin Pop into the mix which is intended to give the single an American push and possibly earn Rema an entry on the Billboard Hot 100.
