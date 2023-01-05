ADVERTISEMENT
Rema's 'Calm Down' extends run on Billboard Hot 100 into 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema has extended his stay on the Billboard Hot 100 into 2023 as he starts the new year as the only Nigerian song on the chart.

Rema, Libianca, Tems
Rema, Libianca, Tems

Details: In the latest chart dated January 7th, 2023, Rema continues his run on the Billboard Hot 100 as 'Calm Down' rises to NO. 79 which is 6 spits from his NO. 83 position last week.

'Calm Down' remix featuring American Pop star Selena Gomez has performed impressively in the US peaking at NO. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100 while entering its 17th week on the chart.

Both versions of the single have sold over a million copies while also surpassing 1 billion streams across all platforms.

US Afrobeats Chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' continues its dominance at the top as it enters its 18th week at NO. 1.

Tems' 'Free Mind', Burna Boy's 'Last Last', and Wizkid's 'Essence' retains the NO. 2, 3, and 4 spots respectively.

Cameroonian American singer Libianca continues to soar on the chart as her hit single 'People' climbs up 4 places to NO. 5. CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' drops to NO. 6, Fireboy's 'Peru' remains at NO. 7, while Oxlade's 'Kulosa' slips to NO. 8.

Burna Boy's 'Alone' drops to NO. 9 and Ayra Starr's 'Rush' returns to the top 10.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
