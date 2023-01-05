Rema's 'Calm Down' extends run on Billboard Hot 100 into 2023

'Calm Down' remix featuring American Pop star Selena Gomez has performed impressively in the US peaking at NO. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100 while entering its 17th week on the chart.

Both versions of the single have sold over a million copies while also surpassing 1 billion streams across all platforms.

US Afrobeats Chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' continues its dominance at the top as it enters its 18th week at NO. 1.

Tems' 'Free Mind', Burna Boy's 'Last Last', and Wizkid's 'Essence' retains the NO. 2, 3, and 4 spots respectively.

Cameroonian American singer Libianca continues to soar on the chart as her hit single 'People' climbs up 4 places to NO. 5. CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' drops to NO. 6, Fireboy's 'Peru' remains at NO. 7, while Oxlade's 'Kulosa' slips to NO. 8.