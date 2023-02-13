ADVERTISEMENT
Rema's 'Calm Down' enters its 24th week on UK Official Singles Chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the latest installment of the UK Official Singles Chart Nigerian superstar Rema continues his fine form at the top 10 while Libianca's 'People' reaches a new peak.

Rema
Rema

Chart week February 10 - 16, 2023: This week, Rema's 'Calm Down' slips down one spot as it moves from its NO. 6 peak position to NO. 7. The Selena Gomez smash hit remix extends its run on the chart to 24 weeks as it continues to set the pace for other Afrobeats singles.

Libianca's crossover single 'People' continues to soar as it climbs up five spots to a new peak position of NO. 17 while extending its run on the chart to 6 weeks.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' also reaches a new peak of NO. 58 leaping nineteen places from its NO. 77 spot last week.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters its 36th week on the chart with a NO. 87 placement moving up eight places from its 95th position last week.

UK Afrobeats chart: Libianca's 'People' retains its top spot for a third straight week as it enters its 6th week on the chart.

Asake's 'Organise' slips one spot to NO.6 while, Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' retains the NO. 7 spot, and Fireboy's 'Coming Back For You' re-enters at NO. 9.

For debuts this week, Burna Boy's 'Common Person' debuts at NO. 8, and Wande Coal and Olamide's 'Kpe Paso' debuts at NO. 13.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

