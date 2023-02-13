Rema's 'Calm Down' enters its 24th week on UK Official Singles Chart

Libianca's crossover single 'People' continues to soar as it climbs up five spots to a new peak position of NO. 17 while extending its run on the chart to 6 weeks.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' also reaches a new peak of NO. 58 leaping nineteen places from its NO. 77 spot last week.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters its 36th week on the chart with a NO. 87 placement moving up eight places from its 95th position last week.

UK Afrobeats chart: Libianca's 'People' retains its top spot for a third straight week as it enters its 6th week on the chart.

Asake's 'Organise' slips one spot to NO.6 while, Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' retains the NO. 7 spot, and Fireboy's 'Coming Back For You' re-enters at NO. 9.