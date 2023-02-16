Rema's 'Calm Down' records 23rd week on Billboard Hot 100

Tems continues to appear on the chart courtesy of her contributions to Future's 'Wait For U' which appears at NO. 36 while extending its stay on the chart to 38 weeks.

US Afrobeats Chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' continues its unprecedented domination of the chart as it extends its stay at NO. 1 to 24 weeks.

Libianca's 'People' retains its NO. 2 spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' remains at NO. 3, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' moves up to NO. 4, while Burna Boy's 'Last Last' slips to NO. 5.

Wizkid's 'Essence' slips to NO. 6, Burna Boy's 'Alone' rises to NO. 7, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' slips to NO. 8, Fireboy's 'Peru' drops to NO. 9, while Oxlade's 'Kulosa' rounds off the top 10.