February 16th: On this week's chart, Rema's 'Calm Down' remix feat Selena Gomez slipped one spot to NO. 27 from its NO. 26 spot last week while extending its run to 23 weeks.
Rema's 'Calm Down' records 23rd week on Billboard Hot 100
Nigerian superstar Rema has continued his fine form on the Billboard Hot 100 with his hit single 'Calm Down' retaining its top 30 spot on the chart.
Tems continues to appear on the chart courtesy of her contributions to Future's 'Wait For U' which appears at NO. 36 while extending its stay on the chart to 38 weeks.
US Afrobeats Chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' continues its unprecedented domination of the chart as it extends its stay at NO. 1 to 24 weeks.
Libianca's 'People' retains its NO. 2 spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' remains at NO. 3, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' moves up to NO. 4, while Burna Boy's 'Last Last' slips to NO. 5.
Wizkid's 'Essence' slips to NO. 6, Burna Boy's 'Alone' rises to NO. 7, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' slips to NO. 8, Fireboy's 'Peru' drops to NO. 9, while Oxlade's 'Kulosa' rounds off the top 10.
For debuts this week, Zlatan and Seyi Vibez's 'Let There Be Light' debuts at NO. 24 while Wande Coal & Olamide's 'Kpe Paso' debuts at NO. 45.
