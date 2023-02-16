ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Calm Down' records 23rd week on Billboard Hot 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema has continued his fine form on the Billboard Hot 100 with his hit single 'Calm Down' retaining its top 30 spot on the chart.

Rema new
Rema new

February 16th: On this week's chart, Rema's 'Calm Down' remix feat Selena Gomez slipped one spot to NO. 27 from its NO. 26 spot last week while extending its run to 23 weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Tems continues to appear on the chart courtesy of her contributions to Future's 'Wait For U' which appears at NO. 36 while extending its stay on the chart to 38 weeks.

US Afrobeats Chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' continues its unprecedented domination of the chart as it extends its stay at NO. 1 to 24 weeks.

Libianca's 'People' retains its NO. 2 spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' remains at NO. 3, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' moves up to NO. 4, while Burna Boy's 'Last Last' slips to NO. 5.

Wizkid's 'Essence' slips to NO. 6, Burna Boy's 'Alone' rises to NO. 7, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' slips to NO. 8, Fireboy's 'Peru' drops to NO. 9, while Oxlade's 'Kulosa' rounds off the top 10.

For debuts this week, Zlatan and Seyi Vibez's 'Let There Be Light' debuts at NO. 24 while Wande Coal & Olamide's 'Kpe Paso' debuts at NO. 45.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Idia Aisien comments on the disrespect women face in Nigeria

Idia Aisien comments on the disrespect women face in Nigeria

BNXN drops highly anticipated single 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

BNXN drops highly anticipated single 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

Rema's 'Calm Down' records 23rd week on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' records 23rd week on Billboard Hot 100

'Olamide is my biggest inspiration,' T.I Blaze says

'Olamide is my biggest inspiration,' T.I Blaze says

Fuji singer Malaika acquires luxurious mansion

Fuji singer Malaika acquires luxurious mansion

Actress Simisola Gold granted 5m bail after alleged naira abuse

Actress Simisola Gold granted 5m bail after alleged naira abuse

'BBTitans': Blaqboi and Blue Aiva share brief kiss

'BBTitans': Blaqboi and Blue Aiva share brief kiss

'BBTitans': Biggie punishes 5 housemates for breaking house rules

'BBTitans': Biggie punishes 5 housemates for breaking house rules

Funke Akindele's ex-husband JJC Skillz comforts her following mum's passing

Funke Akindele's ex-husband JJC Skillz comforts her following mum's passing

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, Black Sherif win Soundcity MVP awards 2023 [See Full Winners List]

Rapper AKA shot dead in drive-by shooting (Instagram/Akaworldwide)

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Harry Styles, Beyonce, Burna Boy

Burna Boy loses 2023 Brits award to Beyoncé [See Full Winners List]

Jay Z

Billboard, Vibe rank Jay Z as the greatest rapper of all time