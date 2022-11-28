Details: After performing in a show in Italy, Rema was presented with a Gold plaque by the Federazione Industria Musicale Italiana (FIMI) for his single 'Calm Down'.
Rema's 'Calm Down' certified Gold in Italy
Rema's 'Calm Down' has recorded another milestone after it earned a Gold certification after selling 25,000 copies in Italy.
The song was released in March 2022 as a lead single to Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses'. Since its release, the single has enjoyed wide acclaim from fans and it was further boosted by a Selena Gomez remix.
Before being certified Gold in Italy, 'Calm Down' received Gold certifications in Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands. It received a Silver certification in the UK and a Diamond certification in France.
The single has enjoyed international acclaim as it entered the Billboard Hot 100 peaking at number 74 and the top 10 of the UK singles chart.
After his show in Brixton Arena London, Rema revealed that 'Calm Down' has surpassed 1 billion streams across all platforms.
