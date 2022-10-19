RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Calm Down' and Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' reach new peaks on UK Singles Chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the latest publication of the UK's Official Singles Chart, the Afrobeats contingents of Rema and Burna Boy continues their fine showing on the chart.

Burna Boy, Rema
Burna Boy, Rema

Details: In the chart week dated 14 October 2022 - 20 October 2022, Rema's 'Calm Down' leads the Afrobeats entry as it reaches a new peak of Number 17 climbing up 4 places from Number 21 last week. This takes its run on the chart to 7 weeks as it continues to be buoyed by the Selena Gomez remix.

Read Also

Following just behind 'Calm Down' is Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' which also reached a new peak of Number 18 moving up one spot from its Number 19 placement last week and taking its run on the chart to 14 weeks.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' also soared up the chart, climbing up from Number 32 last week to Number 26 this week thereby extending its run on the chart to 22 weeks.

Oxlade's 'Kulosa' nose-dived from Number 26 last week to 66 this week as it enters its13th week on the chart.

UK Afrobeats Chart: This week, JAE5's 'Propeller' feat. Dave & BNXN holds the Number 1 spot. It's followed by Asake's 'Terminator' and 'Joha' which holds the 2nd and 3rd spot. Burna Boy's 'Its Plenty' with Ayra Starr's 'Rush' closed out the Top 5.

Wizkid's 'Back To Me' rebounds to Number 6 on the chart while Victony & Tempoe's 'Soweto' comes in at Number 7. Burna Boy's 'Cloak & Dagger' feat. J Hus debuts at Number 8. Pheelz's 'Electricity' feat. Davido retains the 9th spot while Highlyy and Tion Wayne's 'Soldier' closes out the top 10.

Other debuts this week are Mr. Eazi's 'Patek' feat, Joey B & DJ Tarico which debuts at Number 18. JAE5 & Blaqbonez's 'Back In Unit' debuts at Number 19.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Calm Down' reaches new peak as 'Last Last' &'Free Mind' dips on Billboard Hot 100

'Calm Down' reaches new peak as 'Last Last' &'Free Mind' dips on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' and Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' reach new peaks on UK Singles Chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' and Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' reach new peaks on UK Singles Chart

Laycon becomes a member of Grammy voting committee

Laycon becomes a member of Grammy voting committee

Emerging music sensation Talib set to drop new EP 'Unmixed Feelings'

Emerging music sensation Talib set to drop new EP 'Unmixed Feelings'

Ayra Starr set to drop '19 & Dangerous' deluxe with features from Lojay, Zinoleesky

Ayra Starr set to drop '19 & Dangerous' deluxe with features from Lojay, Zinoleesky

Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon to star in Akay Mason’s ‘Love in a Pandemic’

Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon to star in Akay Mason’s ‘Love in a Pandemic’

Here’s a first-look at Adenike Adebayo’s ‘Ch3mistry’

Here’s a first-look at Adenike Adebayo’s ‘Ch3mistry’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set for African premiere in Nigeria

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set for African premiere in Nigeria

Reekado Banks previews upcoming single

Reekado Banks previews upcoming single

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel is set to perform at 2022 World Cup

Nigerian nominees at the 2022 AMAs

Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Fireboy, and Ckay nominated for 2022 American Music Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Ada Ehi

Ada Ehi becomes the second Gospel artist in Africa to hit 100 million views on YouTube

Dr Ayinde Barrister, King Wasiu Marshall,, King Saheed Osupa, Asake

The Fuji Renaissance