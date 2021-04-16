On April 15, 2021, Nigerian singer, Rema took to his Twitter to announce that he is set to release a new single soon.
Rema promises to drop new single soon
The MAVIN/Jonzing act took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Another Banger.....soon."
GuardianLife
The song would be Rema's second of the year after 'Bounce,' which just got a video. The single will also follow stellar performances on features like 'Dimension' by JAE5, 'Too Correct' by label mate, Crayon and 'Can't Let You Go (Remix)' by Stefflon Don.
