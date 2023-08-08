Rema dazzles fans with electrifying performance at Toronto concert

In another impressive feat, on August 8, 2023, Rema sold out the 2,500 REBEL Theatre in Toronto where he dazzled fans with an impressive collection of hit singles.

Rema is currently on his North American tour where he sold out venues in multiple cities in the United States while also rescheduling the Atlanta concert over poor preparation from the organisers.

Rema has enjoyed impressive success in Canada where he holds the record as the first and only Nigerian artist to earn a platinum album with his debut album 'Raves & Roses'. Similarly, the Selena Gomez's assisted 'Calm Down' has been declared 7 times platinum in Canada.

After his Toronto concert, Rema was spotted hanging out with American rapper Polo G. Rema has continued to set the pace for the global exportation of Nigerian music with his single 'Calm Down' holding the record for the most streamed Afrobeats song on Spotify as well as the most watched Nigerian music video on YouTube.

The huge success of 'Calm Down' also led Selena Gomez to thank Rema for changing her life by featuring her on the single that topped charts in North Africa, the Middle East, and India, and holds the Afrobeats' highest charting record in the UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100.