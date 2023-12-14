ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I asked Musa Keys to educate me on Amapiano - Rema

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema wants to make authentic Amapiano music.

I asked Musa Keys to educate me on Amapiano - Rema [Instagram/Rema]
I asked Musa Keys to educate me on Amapiano - Rema [Instagram/Rema]

Recommended articles

In an interview with Nandi Madiba of Applesic Africa Now Radio, Rema shared that while he's certain in his ability to make an Amapiano hit record, he prefers to explore the South African genre from an authentic angle.

In the interview, Rema revealed that he feels more spirit in South African Amapiano than the Nigerian variant. He also shared that his desire to make the music in its undiluted form led him to seek education from South African star Musa Keys.

"I feel like tapping into a sound, most especially when it’s within Africa, I take my time to study. I don’t jump on the wave, I take my time to understand things. When I and Musa Keys were in the studio, I was like ‘I know a lot of Nigerians are doing Amapiano but I need you to educate me about Amapiano’. I don’t want to just hop on it. Yes, I can make a banger, but it’s like can you teach me? When I hear the ones from South Africa it holds more spirit than the ones from anywhere else."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema shared that he's open to collaborations as that allows him to learn from others. He intends to take his time to learn about Amapiano before tapping into the sound.

"Although I don’t understand everything they’re saying, I can feel the particles, the elements, or the spiritual essence of the music. I know there’s a lot of amapiano from different parts of Africa, but educate me about yours, right? I feel like that’s necessary. I’m so down to collaborate, and while I collaborate I want to learn, I don’t want to do it the wrong way. Yes, Amapiano is a sound I really want to tap into but give me time with that!"

In the past two years, Amapiano has played a dominant role in the Nigerian mainstream with Afrobeats superstars domesticating the South African import.

Asake's 2022 run was propelled by his exploration of Amapiano. Similarly, Seyi Vibez and Shallipopi are two artists who have used Amapiano influences to gain mainstream success.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meghan Thee Stallion goes off on ex boyfriend Pardi over cheating claims

Meghan Thee Stallion goes off on ex boyfriend Pardi over cheating claims

I asked Musa Keys to educate me on Amapiano - Rema

I asked Musa Keys to educate me on Amapiano - Rema

In 50 years time, people will remember my art - Rema

In 50 years time, people will remember my art - Rema

How Lagidigba created a radical feminist icon — and crushed her

How Lagidigba created a radical feminist icon — and crushed her

Naira Marley accuses Iyabo Ojo of libel, demands ₦500 million for damages

Naira Marley accuses Iyabo Ojo of libel, demands ₦500 million for damages

Rema & Burna Boy lead Spotify's top exported artists for sub-Saharan Africa

Rema & Burna Boy lead Spotify's top exported artists for sub-Saharan Africa

Oprah says access to weight-loss drugs are a gift and not something to be ridiculed for

Oprah says access to weight-loss drugs are a gift and not something to be ridiculed for

Odumodu Blvck's 'Declan Rice' is Spotify's 2nd global rap song of 2023

Odumodu Blvck's 'Declan Rice' is Spotify's 2nd global rap song of 2023

Spyro teases 'Fine Girl' remix featuring Simi

Spyro teases 'Fine Girl' remix featuring Simi

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Lagbaja, Simi

Top 10 male & female duets in the Nigerian music industry since 2000

TxC's track 'Turn Off the Lights' takes Amapiano to new heights with soulful narrative and high-energy vibes

TxC's track 'Turn Off the Lights' takes Amapiano to new heights with soulful narrative

Rising Afrobeats sensation Konstance excites on new single 'For You'

Rising Afrobeats sensation Konstance excites on new single 'For You'