Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema surpasses 1 billion streams mark

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Rema has joined the exclusive league of Nigerian artists who have amassed over 1 billion streams across all credits on Spotify.

Rema
Rema

Details: On Thursday, 8th December 2022, chart news platform Chart Data posted on their Twitter handle that Nigerian superstar Rema has surpassed the 1 billion streams mark across all credits on Spotify.

Buoyed by his 2022 smash hit 'Calm Down' and its remix featuring Selena Gomez, Rema has amassed over a billion streams across all credits as he continues to establish himself as one of the most exciting music talents out of Africa.

His latest feat sees him join Burna Boy, CKay, Wizkid, Davido, and Tems in the exclusive league of Nigerian artists who have garnered over a billion streams across all credits on Spotify.

Rema has enjoyed an incredible 2022 with his hit single 'Calm Down' becoming one of the biggest Afrobeats songs. It has achieved over a billion streams across all platforms and earned a Billboard Hot 100 entry.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

Major AJ shows off artistic energy & versatility in new 'Ominirascal' performance video

Rema surpasses 1 billion streams mark

Kanye West: More woes trail rapper as he loses honorary degree to anti-Semitic comments 

Watch the official teaser for Netflix’s 'Far From Home'

Wizkid's babymama, Jada, reflects on the ups and downs of 2022

Seun Kuti taps Black Thought for 'African Dreams' remix

10 great Nollywood romance you should add to your must watch list

King Perry taps Tekno for 'Turkey Nla' remix

Wizkid set new RIAA Nigerian record with latest certification

