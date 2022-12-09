Details: On Thursday, 8th December 2022, chart news platform Chart Data posted on their Twitter handle that Nigerian superstar Rema has surpassed the 1 billion streams mark across all credits on Spotify.
Rema surpasses 1 billion streams mark
Afrobeats superstar Rema has joined the exclusive league of Nigerian artists who have amassed over 1 billion streams across all credits on Spotify.
Recommended articles
Buoyed by his 2022 smash hit 'Calm Down' and its remix featuring Selena Gomez, Rema has amassed over a billion streams across all credits as he continues to establish himself as one of the most exciting music talents out of Africa.
His latest feat sees him join Burna Boy, CKay, Wizkid, Davido, and Tems in the exclusive league of Nigerian artists who have garnered over a billion streams across all credits on Spotify.
Rema has enjoyed an incredible 2022 with his hit single 'Calm Down' becoming one of the biggest Afrobeats songs. It has achieved over a billion streams across all platforms and earned a Billboard Hot 100 entry.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng