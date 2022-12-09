Rema surpasses 1 billion streams mark

Buoyed by his 2022 smash hit 'Calm Down' and its remix featuring Selena Gomez, Rema has amassed over a billion streams across all credits as he continues to establish himself as one of the most exciting music talents out of Africa.

His latest feat sees him join Burna Boy, CKay, Wizkid, Davido, and Tems in the exclusive league of Nigerian artists who have garnered over a billion streams across all credits on Spotify.