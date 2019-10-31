Earlier today, Instagram awoke to media content of new kid on the block, Rema working with Grammy Award winning American producer, Scott Storch. The media content come in form of video and pictures.

On Scott Storch's Instagram stories, videos can be seen of Scott Storch and Rema working together in a studio in an unnamed location. Over the past few months, Rema has been travelling across the Atlantic while working with numerous foreign acts. This also comes after winning the Next Rated award at the Headies and releasing, Bad Commando, his third EP in eight months.

Incidentally or not, one of the executive producers on the EP is Oliver El-Khatib, a co-founder of OVO Sound, the record label co-owned by Drake.

Who is Scott Storch?

Scott Storch is an American producer who hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US. Known for his ability to play anything on the piano, he was a keyboard player for The Roots. A while later, he worked with veteran producer, Dr Dre on his 2001 album, 1999. His piano chords were also used on the hit track, 'Still Dre.'

A while later, he began working with another veteran, Timbaland with whom he did some great work. As he branched out on his own, he produced numerous hits for acts like 50 Cent, Eve, Beyonce, Lil Wayne, Fat Joe and so forth. Some of those hits are 'Lean Back' and 'Make It Rain' by Fat Joe, 'Baby Boy' by Beyonce, 'You Ain't Know' by Lil Wayne, 'Candy Shop' and 'Just A Lil Bit' by 50 Cent.

By year-ending June 2007, he made $18 million solely from beats. He was charging $80,000 per beat and was worth $150 million. But by 2011, he had lost it all in a drug haze. Now, he is on a comeback trail. He recently produced a documentary of his life and appeared on The Breakfast Club. He has also been working with Timbaland.

One thing that never left is his ability to make an incredible beat; playing appregios and staccatos on the piano.

