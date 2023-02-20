ADVERTISEMENT
Rema retains top 10 spot on UK Official Singles chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international sensation Rema continues to keep his place in the top 10 of the UK official singles chart.

Rema
Chart week February 17 - February 23, 2023: In the latest installment of the UK Official singles chart, 'Calm Down' remix by Rema feat Selena Gomez continues to retain its spot in the top 10 as it appears in NO. 8 this week dropping spot from its NO. 7 position last week. Rema's 'Calm Down' has enjoyed impressive success in the UK where it spent 25 weeks on the chart and reached a NO. 6 peak.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' leaped 14 places from NO. 58 last week to NO. 44 this week as it extends its run on the chart to 4 weeks.

Libianca's 'People' reaches a new peak of NO. 15 as it enters its 7th week on the chart. The hit single moves up two places from its 17th-place entry last week.

Libianca
Libianca Pulse Nigeria

UK Afrobeats Chart: Libianca's 'People' retains its place at the summit of the chart as it extends its run on the chart to 7 weeks.

Ruger's 'Asiwaju' moves up to a new peak of NO. 2 as it continues its fine run.

Ayra Starr's 'Sability' debuts at NO. 3 while Asake's 'Organise' moves up to NO. 4, and 'Yoga' drops to NO. 5.

Spyro's viral hit 'Who's Your Guy' leaps to NO. 6 moving 11 places from its NO. 17 position last week.

Burna Boy's 'Toni-Ann Singh' feat Popcaan re-enters at NO. 7 while Wizkid's 'Wow' feat Skepta and Naira Marley also re-enters at NO. 8.

Burna Boy's 'Common Person' drops to NO. 9 while Joeboy's 'Body & Soul' moves up to NO. 10.

Other debuts this week include Pheelz's 'Pheelz Like Summer' which debuts at NO. 12 and Young Jonn's 'Currency' feat Olamide which debuts at NO. 14.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

