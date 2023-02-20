Rema retains top 10 spot on UK Official Singles chart

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' leaped 14 places from NO. 58 last week to NO. 44 this week as it extends its run on the chart to 4 weeks.

Libianca's 'People' reaches a new peak of NO. 15 as it enters its 7th week on the chart. The hit single moves up two places from its 17th-place entry last week.

Pulse Nigeria

UK Afrobeats Chart: Libianca's 'People' retains its place at the summit of the chart as it extends its run on the chart to 7 weeks.

Ruger's 'Asiwaju' moves up to a new peak of NO. 2 as it continues its fine run.

Ayra Starr's 'Sability' debuts at NO. 3 while Asake's 'Organise' moves up to NO. 4, and 'Yoga' drops to NO. 5.

Spyro's viral hit 'Who's Your Guy' leaps to NO. 6 moving 11 places from its NO. 17 position last week.

Burna Boy's 'Toni-Ann Singh' feat Popcaan re-enters at NO. 7 while Wizkid's 'Wow' feat Skepta and Naira Marley also re-enters at NO. 8.

Burna Boy's 'Common Person' drops to NO. 9 while Joeboy's 'Body & Soul' moves up to NO. 10.