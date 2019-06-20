Artist: Rema

Album Title: Rema Freestyle EP

Genre: SoundCloud Rap, Trap&B, Emo rap, Trap, lo-fi Trap, Alternative R&B

Date of Release: June 19, 2019

Producers: TBA

Album Art:

Length: 4 Tracks, 8 minutes

Features: None

Tracklist:

Details/Takeaway: Nigerian rave of the moment, and Mavin/Jonzing act, Rema is back with his second EP in three months. This comes on the heels of the music video for 'Dumebi,' his viral hit.

The four-track EP consists of his viral shotgun freestyle sessions that showcase his versatility as an artist with an expansive sonic cadence.

When you think of this brand of music, think Atlanta street R&B meets XXXTentacion's sound meets Juice WRLD meets lo-fi Fetty Wap without the wonky vocals.

You can listen to the EP below;