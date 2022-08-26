RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema release 'Calm Down' remix featuring American Pop star Selena Gomez

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats sensation Rema has released the highly anticipated remix of his hit single 'Calm Down' which features American Pop star Selena Gomez.

Rema feat Selena Gomez - Calm Down remix
Rema feat Selena Gomez - Calm Down remix

Artist: Rema

Recommended articles

Song Title: Bad Since '97

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: August 26th, 2022

Producer: Andre Vibez

Song Art:

Rema feat Selena Gomez - Calm Down remix
Rema feat Selena Gomez - Calm Down remix Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 59 Seconds

Features: One- Selena Gomez

Label: Mavin Records/Jonzing World

Details/Takeaway: Nigerian sensation Rema has gone in search of international success by turning to American Pop star Selena Gomez for the remix of his hit single 'Calm Down'. The remix is aimed at achieving international success and Rema will be counting on Selena Gomez's status to get him the numbers that will place him on the international charts.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DJ Neptune joins forces with S1mba for new single 'Grinding'

DJ Neptune joins forces with S1mba for new single 'Grinding'

BBNaija 7: Fans react to Amaka & Bryann’s post-pool party fight

BBNaija 7: Fans react to Amaka & Bryann’s post-pool party fight

Zinoleesky returns with new single 'Call of Duty'

Zinoleesky returns with new single 'Call of Duty'

Ckay drops new single 'You'

Ckay drops new single 'You'

Rema drops 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez

Rema drops 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez

BNXN drops sophomore EP 'Bad Since '97'

BNXN drops sophomore EP 'Bad Since '97'

Olamide drops new hit single 'We Outside'

Olamide drops new hit single 'We Outside'

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

Chooxy is back with a brand new single 'Take Me Away'

Chooxy is back with a brand new single 'Take Me Away'

Trending

Rema, Selena Gomez

Rema's smash hit 'Calm Down' gets international remix

Burna Boy

Twitter reacts as Burna Boy engages in faceoff with Wizkid FC

New Music Friday (Cover: Asake)

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Asake, Pheelz, Davido, MI Abaga, Joeboy, and others

Kizz Daniel in Cotonou

Over 80,000 fans attend Kizz Daniel's Afroclassic concert in Cotonou