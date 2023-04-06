The sports category has moved to a new website.
Rema performs 'Holiday' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international sensation Rema has performed his global hit single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Rema
Rema

On April 5, 2023, Rema performed his hit singles 'Calm Down' and 'Holiday' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

'Holiday' was recently released as Rema aims to kick off 2023 on a strong note.

The award-winning sensation has been on an ascension in 2023 as he joined Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems as the headliners for the Afrobeats-themed NBA All-star game.

Rema's 'Calm Down' has enjoyed impressive success in the United States where it has sold over a million copies which earned it an RIAA Platinum plaque. The single also reached a peak position of NO. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 which makes it the highest-charting African song in Billboard history.

The single has also enjoyed huge commercial acclaim as it's now the most-watched Nigerian music video on YouTube while also surpassing over a billion streams across all platforms.

With his performance at The Tonight Show, Rema joins Asake as the artists who have performed at prime-time show in 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

