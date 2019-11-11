Artist: Rema

Song Title: Lady

Genre: Afrobeat

Album: Bad Commando EP

Date of release: November 11, 2019

Label: Mavin/Jonzing

Producer: Altims

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The song comes from Rema's third EP of the year, ' Bad Commando.'

Thoughts: The video underlines what the song is about - it is aesthetically pleasing. It will just make better sense to feature actual African/Nigerian dancers who can actually dance in these videos. All these UK immigrants move like reformed white people. It's also understandable that MAVIN/Jonzing are rebranding Rema from a teen heartthrob into a yummy playboy.

However, a video of him getting a striptease while being tied up is a little risque - even for the market they hope he breaks into. The Justin Bieber/Miley Cyrus rebrands come to mind. The Cyrus version worked, but the Bieber version tanked. The former was aided by talks of female sexual liberation while the latter tanked due to patriarchal chatter.

Ratings: 6.5/10

You can watch the video below;