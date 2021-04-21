RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema joins Crayon in video for ‘Too Correct’

Directed by Viktor Awuse, the video marks the first music video appearance of Crayon of 2021.

Rema joins Crayon in video for ‘Too Correct.' (MAVIN)

MAVIN artist, Crayon sound and persona keeps evolving and he has released the highly anticipated visuals, 'Too Correct' featuring fellow MAVIN act, Rema.

The track, off his highly successful Twelve AM EP is an Amapiano-infused Afropop number produced by Andre Vibez. The music video features two of the labels brightest prospect in their element- serenading the object of their desire in catchy sexually charged bars.

You can stream the video below;

