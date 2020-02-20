Date: February 20, 2020
Song Title: Beamer (Bad Boys)
Artist:Rema featuring Rvssian
Genre: Dancehall
Producer: Rvssian
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: Jonzing/MAVIN
Details/Takeaway: Rema marks his first single of 2020 with a dancehall rhythm. Rvssian hovers above this song with his electro-dancehall influence and the accompanying deliveries.
Thoughts: This track is where Rema's cross-over truly begins. For the longest, I've been saying he'll be Nigeria's first true cross-over star and when he crosses over, he won't be making afrobeats. It's happening - this is a strategic move, not a single.
You can listen to the song below;