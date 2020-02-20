Date: February 20, 2020

Song Title: Beamer (Bad Boys)

Artist:Rema featuring Rvssian

Genre: Dancehall

Producer: Rvssian

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Jonzing/MAVIN

Details/Takeaway: Rema marks his first single of 2020 with a dancehall rhythm. Rvssian hovers above this song with his electro-dancehall influence and the accompanying deliveries.

Thoughts: This track is where Rema's cross-over truly begins. For the longest, I've been saying he'll be Nigeria's first true cross-over star and when he crosses over, he won't be making afrobeats. It's happening - this is a strategic move, not a single.

You can listen to the song below;