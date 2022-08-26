Artist: Rema
Rema drops 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez
Afrobeats superstar Rema has released the highly anticipated remix of his hit single 'Calm Down' which features American Pop star Selena Gomez.
Song Title: Bad Since '97
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: August 26th, 2022
Producer: Andre Vibez
Length: 3 minutes 59 Seconds
Features: One- Selena Gomez
Label: Mavin Records/Jonzing World
Details/Takeaway: Nigerian sensation Rema has gone in search of international success by turning to American Pop star Selena Gomez for the remix of his hit single 'Calm Down'. The remix is aimed at achieving international success and Rema will be counting on Selena Gomez's status to get him the numbers that will place him on the international charts.
