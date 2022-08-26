RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema drops 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Rema has released the highly anticipated remix of his hit single 'Calm Down' which features American Pop star Selena Gomez.

Rema feat Selena Gomez - Calm Down remix
Rema feat Selena Gomez - Calm Down remix

Artist: Rema

Recommended articles

Song Title: Bad Since '97

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: August 26th, 2022

Producer: Andre Vibez

Song Art:

Rema feat Selena Gomez - Calm Down remix
Rema feat Selena Gomez - Calm Down remix Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 59 Seconds

Features: One- Selena Gomez

Label: Mavin Records/Jonzing World

Details/Takeaway: Nigerian sensation Rema has gone in search of international success by turning to American Pop star Selena Gomez for the remix of his hit single 'Calm Down'. The remix is aimed at achieving international success and Rema will be counting on Selena Gomez's status to get him the numbers that will place him on the international charts.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

Rema drops 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez

Rema drops 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from BNXN, Olamide, Chike, Zinoleesky and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from BNXN, Olamide, Chike, Zinoleesky and others

Afro-Dancehall veteran General Pype offers love hymn with new single 'Mine Only'

Afro-Dancehall veteran General Pype offers love hymn with new single 'Mine Only'

Mz Kiss makes comeback with new EP 'Raised to Power 2'

Mz Kiss makes comeback with new EP 'Raised to Power 2'

Listen to Leeobi’s new song ‘Melody’

Listen to Leeobi’s new song ‘Melody’

Owizzy drops new single 'Delilah'

Owizzy drops new single 'Delilah'

Bolu Essien's intriguing workplace dramedy - 'Becoming Abi' to debut on Netflix globally on October 28, 2022

Bolu Essien's intriguing workplace dramedy - 'Becoming Abi' to debut on Netflix globally on October 28, 2022

Davido all smiles in picture with Wizkid's Mom

Davido all smiles in picture with Wizkid's Mom

Trending

Rema, Selena Gomez

Rema's smash hit 'Calm Down' gets international remix

Burna Boy

Twitter reacts as Burna Boy engages in faceoff with Wizkid FC

New Music Friday (Cover: Asake)

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Asake, Pheelz, Davido, MI Abaga, Joeboy, and others

Kizz Daniel in Cotonou

Over 80,000 fans attend Kizz Daniel's Afroclassic concert in Cotonou