The music video begins with Rema and some young people acting out their dissatisfaction with the situation of the country. The protesting adolescents are seen holding their posters "Police are harassing citizens; phone checks are illegal." Other cards discussed the state of Nigeria's education system, while others showed people carrying petrol liters, emphasizing the country's ongoing gasoline shortage. Overall, the video serves as a reflection of the daily challenges of a Nigerian living in Nigeria.
Rema makes conscious effort to showcase the state of the nation in 'Are You There?' video
Following the success of his debut album 'Rave and Roses,' Dibine Ikubor, better known as Rema, enlists the help of Boy Director, a creative music video director, for his new single 'Are You There?'
In the video, a few politicians are shown having fun with some girls, a representation of how unconcerned Nigerian officials are about the screams of ordinary Nigerians. Rema enters, accompanied by distraught youths, who manhandle the politicians and set fire to the looted riches they were sharing and partying with.
It is, without a doubt, a dramatic film.
