Rema is back to Nigeria and was eager to connect with fans after the release of his debut album. The 'Rave and Roses' album was well received upon its initial release. Despite the fact that there was no Nigerian or African collaboration on the album other than the producers, Rema's album was well received in Nigeria.
Rema confirms 'Rave and Roses' deluxe album, multiple collaboration with Fireboy DML
A deluxe edition of the 'Rave and Roses' album is on the way, possibly with a collaboration with Fireboy DML.
The singer, who posted a video of himself rehearsing 'Dirty,' one of the project's most popular songs, on his Instagram page, later demanded questions from his fans via his Instagram story.
A fan asked Rema if there would be a deluxe version of the 'Rave and Roses' album, and Rema said yes.
He also confirmed that he has more than enough collaborations with Fireboy DML, which I believe should be included in the deluxe edition of his album.
