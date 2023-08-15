Rema, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Ayra Starr, KCee to perform at 2023 Headies Award

Ahead of the 2023 Headies Award, the Academy has unveiled a long list of artists that will be entertaining guests at the event.

The mouth-watering lineup includes International Afrobeats stars Rema and Asake who are among the most nominated artists for the 2023 edition.

Other artists on the performance list are Mavin Record signees Ayra Starr and Johnny Drille, Street-pop hitmaker Seyi Vibez, Afrobeats legends Wande Coal and KCee, multi-Headies winner Fireboy, Oxlade, Next Rated nominees Victony and Spyro, and Hip Hop star Blaqbonez.

