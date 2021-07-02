RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema announces title of his new album, celebrates Spotify milestone

He also released three EPs in his career; Rema EP, Rema Freestyles EP and Bad Commando EP.

Rema commences US Club Tour. (Instagram/HeIsRema)

On July 1, 2021, Nigerian star, Rema announced the title of his new album as he celebrated a Spotify milestone.

All of this came via a Tweet which reads, "Album - Raves and Roses." He also tweet that, "Just did 200 Million streams on @Spotify without an Album, I’m spoiling myself today cause I deserve it."

This comes off the back of his latest single, 'Soundgasm' - his third of 2021, just as he continues to excel on features across the world.

