Utomi, Adeyemi, Oyemade, RMD, Chris Ugoh, others to speak at Reinvent conference

Founder of Centre for Value in Leadership, CVL, Prof Pat Utomi; veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, RMD; Founder of The Covenant Nation, TCN, Pastor Poju Oyemade; Convener at Alpha Leadership Conference, ALC, Pastor Tola Odutola; Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church, Lagos, Godman Akinlabi, and Dr. Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Centre, Lagos, are among the speakers at this year's annual Reinvent Conference.

According to organisers, the event slated for March 30 to April 1, would also have Omozaphue Williams, Femi Adeoti, Dr Steve Ojeh, Dr C. U. Okeafor, and Dr Iboh Afolabi as speakers.

The conference will also be aired live across different social media platforms.

A statement by Pastors Chris Ugoh and Yemisi Ugoh of the King's Assembly, Port Harcourt, said the programme is aimed at helping people holistically reinvent their lives and purpose, following the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pastor Ugoh said, "We believe now more than ever in the importance of reinventing.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has already disrupted many facets of life and human existence encompassing our work, school, entertainment, religious activities and so much more.

"While it is too early to determine the long term impact of this crisis, it is obvious that this crisis has triggered drastic changes in our lifestyles forever.

"There is, therefore, a global quest for the requisite body of knowledge needed to successfully transit and navigate through this change that has come.

"To reinvent means to change something so much that it appears to be entirely new.

"We want to inspire and empower your personal life, business, marriage, health, friendships, finances and your relationship with the Lord.

"No matter how big the gap is between the life you're currently living and the life you want to pursue, you can start fresh and love life. You can reinvent. Get a new perspective on your life by participating in this life-changing summit."