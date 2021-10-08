Reignz Owoicho unveil their first project "Reignz EP"

Pulse Nigeria

Reignz Owoicho studied Public Administration in The-Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Oyo state in Nigeria with National Diploma Certificate (ND).

They have a distinctive style of music which blends well with their captivating and motivating lyrics with the fusion of the Idoma language. Idoma is the second official language spoken in Benue State in North-central Nigeria. The Afrobeat and Afro-Conscious duo singers are multi-talented, aside from music they are a very good artiste.

They have released couple of songs, and has performed the cover of the original song “AJE” on stage with one of Nigeria Celebrity Iledare Oluwajuwonlo popularly known as Jaywon who is the real owner of the song.

Reignz Owoicho is set to release a five track project titled Reignz Ep on the 21st of October 2021.

This project is the first project they will be releasing since they officially came into the Nigerian music scene in 2019.

You can Pre-Save the EP here

Reignz Ep is a combination of different African sounds with no features and it also carries a lot of positive and encouragement lyrics, as it central theme with songs in different genres including Afrobeats, RnB, Afro-fusion and soul.

Reignz Owoicho powerful vocal performance with conscious lyrics makes it easy for one to lost in the music and be conscious of oneself.

This is a soundtrack for depressed people, youths with great ambitions. They are bringing that pure vibez, conscious sound that everyone can relate to. I mean everyone from the street to high school students, university students to self-employed, business owners to married grown-ups.

The project was produced by some good producers in the music scene, SALT beat, BEN JOSSY and BEWIZE and it was produced in MATTSOZO Studio.

