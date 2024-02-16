Reekado Banks teams up with Seyi Vibez for new exciting hit 'Fakosi'
Reekado Banks teams up with Seyi Vibez on new sizzling single.
Recommended articles
'Fakosi' is also going to be accompanied by a music video directed by Dk. The genre-defying production perfectly integrates both Reekado Banks and Seyi Vibez's vocal prowess and songwriting thereby creating a sonic consonance. It’s a potent concoction that will leave the listener wanting more.
When it comes to creating unforgettable music, Reekado Banks and Seyi Vibez are a dream team, and 'Fakosi' is a testament to their artistry.
Reekado Banks has been a shining star on the Nigerian music scene, with a track record of hits that have consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity.
From his hit debut single 'Turn It Up' to his critically acclaimed albums, Reekado Banks has shown a consistent ability to connect with his audience. His evolution and innovation as an artist continue with 'Fakosi' featuring Seyi Vibez, a sensation on the rise, who has garnered recognition and praise for his unique voice and songwriting talent.
The passion and creativity invested by both Reekado Banks and Seyi Vibez are evident in every beat and every lyric.
Fans can also look forward to a visually stunning music video to complement the track, adding an extra layer of excitement to this musical journey
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng