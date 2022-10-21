Artist: Reekado Banks
Reekado Banks returns with new single 'Jeun To Da (JTD)'
Afrobeats sensation Reekado Banks has returned with a new single he calls 'Jeun To Da (JTD)'.
Read Also
Song Title: Jeun To Da (JTD)
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: October 21th, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 43 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Otherside Media Limited
Details/Takeaway: The talented hit maker Reekado Banks has returned with a new feel good single he calls 'Jeun To Da' through which he passes the message of YOLO.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Guchi & Yemi Alade wows on new single 'I Swear'
Emerging Afrobeats star Lade drops new single 'All The Way'
Vector & Crackermallo combines for new single 'Insomnia'
New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Young Jonn, Reekado Banks, Guchi, Ayra Starr and others
Fast-rising sensation Fave returns with new single 'Scatta Scatta'
Mr. Eazi drops 'Patek' remix featuring Falz
Niniola dazzles in new single 'Fuku'
Reekado Banks returns with new single 'Jeun To Da (JTD)'
Teni X Colors Studio drops new single 'Trouble'
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox