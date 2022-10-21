RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Reekado Banks returns with new single 'Jeun To Da (JTD)'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats sensation Reekado Banks has returned with a new single he calls 'Jeun To Da (JTD)'.

Reekado Banks - 'Jeun To Da (JTD)'
Reekado Banks - 'Jeun To Da (JTD)'

Artist: Reekado Banks

Song Title: Jeun To Da (JTD)

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: October 21th, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Reekado Banks - 'Jeun To Da (JTD)'
Reekado Banks - 'Jeun To Da (JTD)' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 43 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Otherside Media Limited

Details/Takeaway: The talented hit maker Reekado Banks has returned with a new feel good single he calls 'Jeun To Da' through which he passes the message of YOLO.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

