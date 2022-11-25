Artist: Reekado Banks
Reekado Banks returns with new single, 'Holla Me'
Afrobeats sensation Reekado Banks has returned with a new Amapiano tune he calls 'Holla Me'.
Song Title: Holla Me
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 25th, 2022
Producer: Horlagold
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 15 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Otherside Media Limited
Details/Takeaway: Reekado Banks returns with another Amapiano hit that carries his imprint that combines smooth melody and catchy lyrics for a captivating tune.
