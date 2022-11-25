RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Reekado Banks returns with new single, 'Holla Me'

Afrobeats sensation Reekado Banks has returned with a new Amapiano tune he calls 'Holla Me'.

Artist: Reekado Banks

Song Title: Holla Me

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: November 25th, 2022

Producer: Horlagold

Length: 2 minutes 15 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Otherside Media Limited

Details/Takeaway: Reekado Banks returns with another Amapiano hit that carries his imprint that combines smooth melody and catchy lyrics for a captivating tune.

