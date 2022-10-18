RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Reekado Banks previews upcoming single

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Reekado Banks has shared the snippet of an unreleased song which is set to be his next single.

Reekado Banks
Reekado Banks

Details: On Tuesday, 18th October 2022 Reekado Banks took to his Twitter account to preview an unreleased song that has generated excitement from fans.

Read Also

The Pop single which is set for a Friday, 21st October release is a catchy tune that carries Reekado's trademark melody and captivating delivery.

In 2022, Reekado Banks continued to enjoy the success of his hit single 'Ozumba Mbadiwe'. He released a remix with Fireboy before proceeding to release a remix album that consisted of 5 songs.

Reekado was featured by DJ Shawn on his Amapiano song 'Baddest', by Wale Turner on 'All I Please', by Niphkeys on 'Man of the Year', and more recently by DJ Spinall on 'Top Mama'.

His next single will be his second release of 2022 after dropping his 'Ozumba Mbadiwe' remix EP.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reekado Banks previews upcoming single

Reekado Banks previews upcoming single

Watch the official trailer for Izu Ojukwu's period drama '4.4.44'

Watch the official trailer for Izu Ojukwu's period drama '4.4.44'

Prime Video Nigeria closes out 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' with a drone show

Prime Video Nigeria closes out 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' with a drone show

Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ retains top spot, Young Jonn's 'Xtra Cool' climbs to NO.3 on TurnTable Top 100

Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ retains top spot, Young Jonn's 'Xtra Cool' climbs to NO.3 on TurnTable Top 100

Fave drops snippet for upcoming single 'Scatta'

Fave drops snippet for upcoming single 'Scatta'

The family of Abimbola, late wife of celebrity car dealer IVD releases public statement on her death

The family of Abimbola, late wife of celebrity car dealer IVD releases public statement on her death

Young Jonn drops visuals for hit single 'Xtra Cool'

Young Jonn drops visuals for hit single 'Xtra Cool'

'He's not just an artist, he's a musician' Jamaican star Koffee hails Davido

'He's not just an artist, he's a musician' Jamaican star Koffee hails Davido

Idowest showcases his Lover Boy side in 'Chico Amante' [Pulse Album Review]

Idowest showcases his Lover Boy side in 'Chico Amante' [Pulse Album Review]

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel is set to perform at 2022 World Cup

Nigerian nominees at the 2022 AMAs

Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Fireboy, and Ckay nominated for 2022 American Music Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Tidinz

Popular Igbo rapper Tidinz reportedly dies from drug related complications

Dr Ayinde Barrister, King Wasiu Marshall,, King Saheed Osupa, Asake

The Fuji Renaissance