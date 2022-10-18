Reekado Banks previews upcoming single

The Pop single which is set for a Friday, 21st October release is a catchy tune that carries Reekado's trademark melody and captivating delivery.

In 2022, Reekado Banks continued to enjoy the success of his hit single 'Ozumba Mbadiwe'. He released a remix with Fireboy before proceeding to release a remix album that consisted of 5 songs.

Reekado was featured by DJ Shawn on his Amapiano song 'Baddest', by Wale Turner on 'All I Please', by Niphkeys on 'Man of the Year', and more recently by DJ Spinall on 'Top Mama'.