Details: On Tuesday, 18th October 2022 Reekado Banks took to his Twitter account to preview an unreleased song that has generated excitement from fans.
Reekado Banks previews upcoming single
Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Reekado Banks has shared the snippet of an unreleased song which is set to be his next single.
Read Also
The Pop single which is set for a Friday, 21st October release is a catchy tune that carries Reekado's trademark melody and captivating delivery.
In 2022, Reekado Banks continued to enjoy the success of his hit single 'Ozumba Mbadiwe'. He released a remix with Fireboy before proceeding to release a remix album that consisted of 5 songs.
Reekado was featured by DJ Shawn on his Amapiano song 'Baddest', by Wale Turner on 'All I Please', by Niphkeys on 'Man of the Year', and more recently by DJ Spinall on 'Top Mama'.
His next single will be his second release of 2022 after dropping his 'Ozumba Mbadiwe' remix EP.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng