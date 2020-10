Artist: Reekado Banks featuring Kida Kudz and EO

Song Title: Need More

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-Swing

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 28, 2020

Label: Banks

Producer: BlaiseBeatz

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After releasing 'Options' with Parker Ighile and 'Banger' with Skiibii, this is beautiful attempt at an international breakthrough. This video premiered on GRM Daily and the music is beautiful! So beautiful!

You can watch the video below;