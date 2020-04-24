Artist: Reekado Banks and Parker Ighile

Song Title: Options

Genre: Afro-pop, Dancehall, R&B, Afro&B

Album: TBA

Date of release: April 24, 2020

Label: Banks Music

Producer: Parker Ighile

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Reekado Banks is a Nigerian star and Parker Ighile is the London-born singer and record producer of Nigerian descent. Ighile burst onto the scene in the early 2010s with amazing songs like 'So Beautiful' and 'This Is America.'

Ighile then signed to Nicki Minaj's record label, Pink Friday Records. He produced 'Vegas Girl' for Conor Maynard and 'What Now' for Rihanna. For Reekado, this is his first offering of 2020 after a good run in 2019 which includes his hit, 'Rora' and a sold-out performance at the O2.

You can play the song below;