Artist: Reekado Banks and Parker Ighile
Song Title: Options
Genre: Afro-pop, Dancehall, R&B, Afro&B
Album: TBA
Date of release: April 24, 2020
Label: Banks Music
Producer: Parker Ighile
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: Reekado Banks is a Nigerian star and Parker Ighile is the London-born singer and record producer of Nigerian descent. Ighile burst onto the scene in the early 2010s with amazing songs like 'So Beautiful' and 'This Is America.'
Ighile then signed to Nicki Minaj's record label, Pink Friday Records. He produced 'Vegas Girl' for Conor Maynard and 'What Now' for Rihanna. For Reekado, this is his first offering of 2020 after a good run in 2019 which includes his hit, 'Rora' and a sold-out performance at the O2.
